The central bank failed to address supply-side inflation

Have the Pakistani interest rate hikes already gone high enough to push the economy into a recession? The answer, probably yes, as over the last two months the slowdown has been quite visible.

Consumption is down almost 30 percent, retail month-on-month figures declined by almost 15 percent, a World Bank report talks about a hit of nearly 50 percent to disposable income of the basic labour category and large-scale manufacturing (LSM) growth has retarded by more than half in December 2021, whereas the SME sector has in any case been in a state of steep decline since the fourth quarter of 2021.

Now this is a question which economic and central managers generally liaison on to determine where to set the bar with interest rates to avoid the danger of recession. Ironically, in Pakistan, post the central bank reforms, this decision has been rather one sided. For example, Yellen only recently presided over a moot on how high interest rates can go without tipping the US economy into a recession.

Unlike Pakistan, this has been the debate roiling the economists deciding monetary policy in the Federal Reserve. Importantly, the outcome of such meetings or debates does not end up being vague either: So far, the Federal Reserve is committed to raising rates—perhaps seven times—this year to cool down prices.

The decision facing Federal Reserve officials is how hard to tap the brakes. In its latest ‘Summary of Economic Projections’, the official handout is suggesting 12 rate hikes this year while saying that there will be a minimum of at least five for sure (overall 3 percent in total hikes for the year versus 1.25 percent). For markets and businesses, clarity is always the most important element, whereas uncertainty kills. Now, no marks for guessing which way the policymaking is leaning here at home!

The thing is that interest rate changes alone do not create more semiconductor chips or build more houses or increase production in the supply-chain pipeline. But raising rates can slow down economic activity enough to ease inflationary pressures currently squeezing Pakistani pocketbooks. In February, inflation hit nearly 13 percent (official figure though in reality could be much more) on an annual basis, according to the consumer price index, with no real handle on what could really be the highest point in this unprecedented inflationary hike in the history of Pakistan or could we actually be already moving into a stagflation trap.

The decision facing our central bank is how hard to tap the brakes. Yet how much these interest-rate hikes will affect inflation and economic growth is still unclear. The reason is that higher interest rates won’t address underlying drivers behind today’s inflation: mainly shortages of raw materials and supply chain failures. In the 1970s, a similar sort of inflation was driven up by wages, prices chasing each other and predominantly currency devaluation—an issue that one is concerned is connected to today’s phenomenon and could again today spiral out of control.

Recently, Steven Kelly, a research associate at Yale University’s Programme on Financial Stability, argues that consistent incremental rate hikes show a central bank is merely trying to bring down inflation with monetary tools, whereas, the ground reality could be very different; one that is more connected with global events (Covid pandemic and now the Ukraine war or simple perception and confidence erosion).

Needless to say here that these thoughtless increases in a country’s interest rates could end up jeopardising not only its long-term growth sustainability, but also runs the risk of pushing it into a vicious financial cycle where any increases in future growth outlook may become meaningless or will lose relevance simply because of the fact that its very underlying capacity to service external debt will no longer remain proportionate to the total market base it holds—of late, events in Sri Lanka give us some clues to such a situation.

Ironically, this is also exactly the kind of risk or danger that Pakistan faces today, unless we quickly redress the situation and find the right balance in our monetary policy and fiscal outlays to prevent a Pak Rupee slide that could push the country into the dark ages.

How do interest rate hikes affect the economy? In a nutshell, higher interest rates reduce borrowing and spending by households and businesses. When the central bank raises the interest rate on money it gives to the banks, the banks raise their own rate for loans on everything from car loans to mortgages to lending.

As a result, businesses invest in fewer projects, hire fewer people, and contain wages. Consumers then spend less and pay down debts. For investors, higher federal funds rate reduces the overall market value of Pak Currency or securities or bonds (if in Rupees), meaning that investors that hold a lot of Treasuries—typically savings—will have to sell off other parts of their portfolio to rebalance their losses and make them less likely to invest in new, riskier businesses. As innovative investment takes a nose dive, so do the long-term fortunes of the country.

So, why would the central bank want to hike interest rates? For the past year, the price of durable goods such as cars and furniture has fueled inflation thanks to the rising cost of raw materials. Now in Pakistan the central bank is concerned, because the inflation is in-effect spreading to food essentials, basic health costs, services, housing and rents, while the prices of durable goods still keep on rising (the original target).

In the last half of 2021, sadly inflation has been picking up as a general undesirable instead of being limited to specific sectors, which the economic managers must have thought could be tamed by through the monetary policy—services as an average make up 57 percent of the consumer price index, while rent takes up 33 percent, so they must have thought if these can be kept in control, the overall inflation will ultimately slow down itself. This has clearly not happened.

The problem now is that food, housing, healthcare and rent prices are stickier and show up in economic reports later than other items. This means by the time the Fed sees inflation rise above the present unsustainable levels in these categories pose a danger to the very contract between the state and its people. The fear is that it may be too late, especially when the national leaders are busy playing musical chairs!