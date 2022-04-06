News Desk

There is absolutely no truth, US refutes Imran Khan’s allegations

WASHINGTON   –   Once again the United States has refuted the allegations levelled by Prime Minister Imran Khan that it was seeking a regime change in Pakistan by supporting opposition parties’ no-confidence move against him.

“There is absolutely no truth to the allegations. As you heard from me last week, we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principles. That is the case in Pakistan; it is the case around the world,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in response to a question at press briefing on Tuesday.

Premier Imran had claimed that there was a “foreign-funded plot” being hatched to oust his government through a vote of no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties in the National Assembly.

Subsequently, President Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the lower house of parliament on the advice of PM Imran, hours after NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri declared the opposition’s no-trust move “unconstitutional” and prorogued the house without voting on it.

“We do not support one political party over another. We support the broader principles, the principles of rule of law, of equal justice under the law,” the spokesperson added.

