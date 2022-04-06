ISLAMABAD – Officials and locals from Gilgit-Baltistan have paid tribute to Chinese workers and engineers who lost their lives about 50 years ago during the construction of Karakoram Highway (KKH). According to Gwadar Pro, the “April 4, National Mourning Day” was organised by Overseas Chinese Association Gilgit Baltistan (OCAGB). Officials, local notables and students gathered at the “China Yadgar”, the Chinese cemetery, located in Danyor, about 10 kilometers away from Gilgit city across the Gilgit River. The officials, locals and students laid floral wreaths on the graves of Chinese workers and engineers who laid their lives in the construction of KKH, also known as the Eighth Wonder of the World. Poems eulogizing the sacrifices and Chinese and Pakistani workers who laid their lives in the construction were Senate of Swat University meets PESHAWAR: (Our Staff Reporter): A special meeting of the Senate of University of Swat (UoS) held here on Tuesday at Governor House Peshawar under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash (Pro-Chancellor). An inquiry report of Provincial Inspection Team (PIT) on construction and development works at University of Swat was presented in the meeting. It was decided at the meeting that the findings of the report related to construction work in the university should be forwarded to the Monitoring and Evolution (M&E) Cell, so that the PIT report could be re-checked and a fresh report could be prepared and submitted. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sharafat Ali, Acting Vice Chancellor University of Swat Prof Dr Hassan Sher, Secretary Higher Education Department Daud Khan, besides representatives of Finance Department, Establishment and Provincial Inspection Team and other members attended the Senate meeting. Tribute paid to Chinese martyrs of KKH also played. “Fifty-four Chinese are buried in the cemetery; every year on April 4, we pay tribute to the Chinese workers and engineers at China Yadgar,” said Ali Ahmad Jan, a local from Gilgit, adding “China and Pakistan’s friendship is a perfect example of one soul and two bodies. We are together at grief and happiness”. “Due to China’s sacrifices, today our KKH is linked with China. This road is an integral part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” said an official. He said that China has always stood by Pakistan’s side at critical times. “Grave-keepers of the Chinese martyrs of the cemetery in Gilgit were honored by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and by OCAGB,” according to a statement of OCAGB.