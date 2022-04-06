UAE to build more hospitals in Sindh: Envoy

LARKANA – The Consul General of United Arab Emirates Consul General Consul General Bakheet Al Remeithi said that his country was endeavoring to construct more healthcare units in Pakistan, especially in Sindh.

Mr Remeithi, who, accompanied by a team of Red Crescent UAE, visited the Shaikh Zayed Hospital for Women (SZHW) after its repair and renovation, said at a reception the UAE ruler Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahiyan had established this hospital on the request of then premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He referred to hospitals in Karachi and Khairpur where Hilal-i-Ahmar health facility was set up and the staff was busy providing healthcare services to ailing humanity.

Prof Dr Shahida Magsi, head of the department of gynecology and obstetrics at SZHW and director of postgraduate studies at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University said that this hospital was providing health facilities to patients from remote areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

She pointed out that due to lack of blood bank and laboratory in the hospital patients had to face great inconvenience and sometimes patients died due to delays in arrangement of blood and results of other tests.

She called for the establishment of the facility and a new multi-story building in the hospital.

Health Services Sindh director general Dr Mohammad Jumman Bahuto said that around 8,973 cases of delivery were handled at this hospital in 2020. Mr Remeithi along with Larkana Commissioner Ghanwer Leghari, Deputy Commissioner Tarique Manzoor Chandio and others visited the repaired and renovated wards of the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Sattar Shaikh presented the guests traditional gifts of Sindhi Ajrak and caps.