US dollar hits all time high at Rs 186.13

Amid ongoing political uncertainty in the country, Pakistani Rupee continued to slump against US Dollar in the interbank market. The local currency dropped 90 paisa against the greenback at the close of the session.

The rupee continues to be under pressure against the dollar due to the ongoing political turmoil in the country. Due to lack of policy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has temporarily suspended its program.. Rising demand for the dollar is pushing up the value of the dollar.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on social networking site Twitter, during the second trading day of the week, the US dollar appreciated by 90 paisa against the rupee in the interbank market to reach historic high of Rs 186.13.

According to the SBP, the value of the dollar rose further by Rs1.41 paisa in the interbank market and the US dollar closed at 185.23 paisa against the rupee, the highest level in the history of the country.

During the interbank trade, the dollar rose to Rs 186.13 while in the open market it was Rs 186.50.

