News Desk

Youth killed, another injured as tractor trolley runs over bike

A youth was killed and another injured when a tractor ran over a motorcycle here on Wednesday, police said.

According to details, an overspeeding tractor-trolley crushed a motorcycle carrying two people near Dinga railway crossing in Faisalabad.

As a result of an accident, 22-year-old Muhammad Waqar s/o Muhammad Abbas was killed on the spot while another youth Muddasir s/o Munir Ahmed was critically injured. The driver fled the scene.

The body and injured were shifted to the hospital and police after registering a case against the driver at largely started raids for his arrest.

