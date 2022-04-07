Anadolu

18,600 Russian troops killed in war, Ukraine says

At least 18,900 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine so far, according to the Ukrainian military on Thursday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 150 Russian planes, 135 helicopters, 698 tanks, 1,891 armored vehicles, 111 unmanned aerial vehicles, 76 fuel tankers, and seven boats, according to the latest update by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It said also 332 Russian artillery weapons, 108 multiple rocket launcher systems, and 55 anti-aircraft warfare systems as well as 1,358 vehicles have also been destroyed.

At least 1,563 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,213 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.27 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

Continue Reading
More Stories
International

Kyiv accuses Hungary of ‘helping Putin’ in Ukraine war

International

Russian war on Ukraine stumps France’s presidential candidates

International

Can war massacres sway China’s support for Russia?

International

Despite risk of death, Thailand sends Myanmar refugees back

International

US imposes new sanctions on Russian banks, Putin’s daughters

International

France pledges Russia will not go unpunished

International

Sri Lanka parliament Speaker warns crisis risks starvation

International

3 rockets hit oil refinery in Erbil, northern Iraq: Authorities

International

Eighty new prayer halls opened at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

International

Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs inaugurates Iftar, dates distribution programs in Pakistan

1 of 1,520

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More