2,500 Sikh yatrees to reach Pakistan on April 12 for Vaisakhi

LAHORE – More than 2,500 Sikh yatrees will come in Pakistan through Wahga border crossing on April 12 to celebrate Vaisaki festival here. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh and other Sikh leaders and board officials will receive the yatrees. Rana Shahid said that on the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, all arrangements including security would be ensured. He said that the main ceremony would be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib at Hassan Abdal. The Sikh yatrees will return to India on April 21.