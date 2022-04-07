Our Staff Reporter

2,500 Sikh yatrees to reach Pakistan on April 12 for Vaisakhi

LAHORE  –   More than 2,500 Sikh yatrees will come in Pakistan through Wahga border crossing on April 12 to celebrate Vaisaki festival here. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh and other Sikh leaders and board officials will receive the yatrees. Rana Shahid said that on the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, all arrangements including security would be ensured. He said that the main ceremony would be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib at Hassan Abdal. The Sikh yatrees will return to India on April 21.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PTI seeks detailed probe into threat letter

Lahore

Maryam Nawaz says PML-N enjoys majority in Punjab Assembly

Islamabad

Speaker’s ruling can’t be challenged under Article 69: FM Qureshi

Lahore

Buzdar rejects allegations against First Lady, Farah Khan

National

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as dishonest

Islamabad

Rejection of no-trust motion is an attack on Parliament: Joint opposition

Lahore

Medical field best platform to serve humanity: Prof Al-freed

Karachi

Traffic police seek permission from AIG Karachi for issuing challans

Islamabad

In symbolic session, Hamza wins Punjab CM election with 199 votes

Islamabad

No precedent for what has happened: Chief Justice

1 of 5,467

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More