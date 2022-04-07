News Desk

ATC extends physical remand of suspect in Anarkali blast

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted physical remand of suspect Saif-ur-Rehman in Anarkali blast case until April 12.

The investigation officer asked the ATC to extend the physical remand by 14 days. The court however extended the remand to April 12 after the suspect was presented in the court under strict security measures.

The Punjab government has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) headed by superintendent police (SP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Naseebullah Khan to probe into Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar bomb blast.

A five-member JIT has been constituted by the Punjab Home Department that will be headed by SP CTD Lahore Region Naseebullah Khan.

The other members include the representatives of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Investigation Lahore Muhammad Ashraf Chadhar and CTD Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Munir Ahmad.

At least three persons including a child were killed and over 20 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials said that 10-kilogram explosive material was used in the explosion. A thorough investigation has been launched to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

SC reserves verdict in NA speaker’s ruling case

Islamabad

Political situation: China says CPEC won’t be affected

Lahore

PML-N submits no-trust motion against Pervaiz Elahi

Islamabad

Raja Riaz announces to contest next election on PML-N ticket

Business

PKR surpasses 188 mark in intraday trade

Karachi

Gas crisis deepens as CNG stations in Sindh closed again

Islamabad

Naeem Bukhari shares NSC meeting minutes with SC

Lahore

No difference between Imran Khan, Hitler: Shehbaz Sharif

National

Three killed in car, motorcycle collision in Shikarpur

Islamabad

Fresh polls only way forward to ensure political stability in Pakistan: Fawad

1 of 5,207

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More