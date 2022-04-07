Barcelona, Eintracht Frankfurt to face off in Europa League quarterfinals

Spanish powerhouse Barcelona will take on Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt for the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals the first leg on Thursday.

With impressive form over the last couple of months, the five-time Champions League winners Barcelona have been unbeaten since Jan. 20 under Spanish manager Xavi.

Barcelona will be without Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Memphis Depay and Sergino Dest due to injuries, while Luuk de Jong is still recovering from coronavirus.

Dani Alves has already been left out of the squad for the Europa League.

The Spanish powerhouse seek to seal their first Europa League title, while Eintracht Frankfurt will fight to win their second trophy after their maiden victory in 1980.

In the round of 16, Barcelona eliminated Turkish team Galatasaray, while Eintracht Frankfurt knocked Spanish team Real Betis out of the tournament.

The match will be held at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, officiated by Serbian Srdjan Jovanovic.

The quarterfinals’ second legs will be played on April 14.

Europa League quarterfinals first-leg fixtures

RB Leipzig – Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt – Barcelona

West Ham United – Olympique Lyon

Braga – Rangers