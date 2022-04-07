Our Staff Reporter

Buzdar rejects allegations against First Lady, Farah Khan

LAHORE   –   Sardar Usman Buzdar has rejected the baseless allegations against the First Lady and Farah Khan. “I sternly deny the fabricated allegations levelled by Aleem Khan, Ch Sarwar and other opposition members,” he deplored. In a tweet on Wednesday, Usman Buzdar said, “I condemn levelling allegations against others without proof adding that postings and transfers in Punjab are done on merit and according to rules and regulations in Punjab.”

 The Chief Minister said that by the Grace of Allah Almighty he delivered his responsibilities with utmost honesty in three and a half years tenure in Punjab. He asserted that the PML-N and their allies could not bring to surface even a single scandal of corruption against him and his cabinet.  He vehemently denied that neither any contract, Calibri letter, fake trust deed, Peon Maqsood account nor any Mayfair apartments were brought to surface. If the opposition have any proof against him then they can bring it to light, he emphasised.

