Court acquits 2 accused awarded life imprisonment, death penalty

Rawalpindi-A division bench of Lahore High Court on Wednesday has acquitted two accused who were awarded death and life imprisonment sentences for killing a female school teacher during a dacoity bid in the city. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood declared the death and life imprisonment sentences of Shafi Ullah and Zahoor Ur Rehman null and void and ordered their release from jail.

When the apex court took up the murder case, Raja Ghanim Aabir appeared before the judges on behalf of the accused and argued that his clients are innocent and had nothing to do with the murder case. He added the police made fake recovery of weapons besides turning up the bogus eyewitnesses. He appealed to the judges to acquit his clients. Meanwhile, the prosecution opposed the arguments and pleaded with the division bench of LHC to uphold the verdict of the Lower Court. After the completion of arguments of both parties, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood suspended the verdict of the Lower Court and acquitted both accused in the murder case. Officials of Police Station Ratta Amral had registered a case against the accused of killing a female school teacher Nazia Karim by opening firing during a purse snatching bid. Later, the duo were held by a police team and produced before a court of Additional and Sessions Judge who awarded the accused Shafi Ullah the death penalty while Zahoor Ur Rehman was sent to prison for life.