Our Staff Reporter

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as dishonest

LAHORE   –   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry termed the dissident PTI members as dishonest and ungrateful. Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Wednesday, he said these members became turncoats due to fear and greediness. Ejaz Chaudhry said, “Criticising Imran Khan is just like spitting on the sky.” He said that during last general elections PTI dissident members bagged votes in the name of Imran Khan and on PTI tickets and added that if these members had some shame they must give resignations.

Ejaz Chaudhry said that all these turncoats during last three years enjoyed ministries in Punjab and added that dissident members became part of PTI after seeing Imran Khan’s popularity. Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan, Malik Amanat Ali, Muhammad Khan, Nasir Salman and Owais Younis were also present.

