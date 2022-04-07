Fawad enters into verbal brawl with journalists

ISLAMABAD – Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry and journalists on Wednesday entered into a verbal brawl after the former lashed out at a reporter for questioning about widespread corruption allegations against Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

The representative bodies of journalists have condemned the alleged insulting attitude of the senior politician with journalists covering a historical suo motu case in the Supreme Court about legality of the ruling of Deputy Speaker National Assembly blocking no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan followed by dissolution of the Assembly.

The journalists’ bodies including Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) through their separate statements have urged the PTI leadership to act against the former federal minister.

While addressing a news conference along with other senior party leaders outside the main building of the Supreme Court, Fawad Chaudhry accused senior journalist Matiullah Jan of being a “hired phoney” after the latter in the middle of the presser asked him to comment on reports that Farah Khan was involved in corruption and had left the country recently after PTI lost power in the centre.

Fawad avoided the question at first but when the journalist pressed him to respond, he accused the reporter of being on the payroll of someone else. “I know where he used to get bribes. Such people are available on rent,” he added. The reporters in return also hurled similar accusations against Chaudhry and sought an apology from him.

The remarks of Fawad infuriated the journalists covering the news conference who demanded an apology from him. The PTI leader insisted why he should apologise and to whom?

In the meanwhile, the journalists started chanting slogans and boycotted the presser.

Earlier this week, at least two disgruntled leaders of PTI and the opposition leadership including PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for a number of times had accused Farah Khan for allegedly involved in corruption at the behest of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar led PTI regime in Punjab.

Some media reports have also claimed that Farah, after the dissolution of the National Assembly, had left for Dubai last Sunday while her husband had already settled there.