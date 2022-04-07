News Desk

Here’s what the Supreme Court’s verdict state about NA Deputy Speaker’s ruling

In a landmark decision, Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the NA had been illegally dissolved, and ordered parliament to reconvene to hold a no-confidence vote that will likely see Prime Minister Imran Khan booted from office.

Khan asked the president to dissolve the assembly after the deputy speaker refused to allow a no-confidence vote against him on Sunday, but the Supreme Court said the action was illegal.

“All actions taken are of no legal effect and quashed,” the court ruling said. “The national assembly continues to remain in session.”

The decision was met with jubilation by some in the capital, with cars loaded with opposition supporters racing through the streets and sounding their horns.

