IGP holds open court at CPO

ISLAMABAD –Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas while listening to the issues and grievances of the public as well as retired and serving officials during open court at Central Police Office said that Police are committed to resolving public grievances on priority to protect the lives and property of the citizens in the Federal Capital.

The IGP listened to the grievances of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action in the given time frame. He strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. Muhammad Ahsan Younas emphasized that the Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to save the lives and property of the citizens adding that the Islamabad Police is taking many steps to facilitate the public. The IGP directed all the police officials to adopt a courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and professionally accomplish their responsibilities.