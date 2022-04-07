Israr Ahmad

ITP issue 28,224 fine tickets during last 3 months

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 28,224 fine tickets during the last three months to those drivers involved in careless driving on roads. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal on Wednesday said that as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, special squads have been constituted to take strict action against violators and ensure steps for a safe road environment in the city. He said that directions have been made to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by the ITP education wing.

