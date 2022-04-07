News Desk

Maryam Nawaz says PML-N enjoys majority in Punjab Assembly

Following the election of Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab CM in a ‘symbolic’ session of the Punjab Assembly held at a local hotel in Lahore, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that they have shown a majority in the house.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore Maryam Nawaz thanked Allah for the victory and added that Hamza Shahbaz will serve Punjab. She also alleged that the mandate of PML-N to form the government after 2018 in Punjab was stolen and Usman Buzdar was made CM.

Maryam Nawaz thanked Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen Khan’s groups in the Punjab Assembly for supporting the joint opposition’s candidate Hamza Shahbaz.

Maryam said she was “ashamed” after the Punjab Assembly was locked and journalists and members of the assembly were barred from entering the building.

“Come and count, the representative of 200 MPAs — Hamza Shahbaz — is present here. We have seen dictators [violate the Constitution], but Imran Khan has proved that he is the first civil dictator of Pakistan,” she said on the government sealing off the Punjab Assembly.

The PML-N leader asked was it an international conspiracy that Imran Khan removed the chief minister and Punjab governor from their posts?

She alleged that PM Imran did all to save his rule and later blamed the opposition under the name of ‘foreign conspiracy’.

Earlier, the joint opposition in the Punjab Assembly elected PML-N MPA Hamza Shehbaz as the new chief minister of the province in a symbolic session of the provincial assembly held at a Lahore hotel.

As many as 199 members of the assembly who attended the symbolic session voted in favour of Hamza.

