Medical field best platform to serve humanity: Prof Al-freed

LAHORE – Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Farid Zafar has said that the field of medical is the best platform for serving the people where doctors, nurses can improve their life and the hereafter by serving the suffering humanity. He added that those who wear white overcoats never retired and the doctor-patient relationship was always prevail. He further said that even after completing the period of Government job, services can be provided to the needy ones. These views were expressed by him while addressing a farewell ceremony held here at LGH on the retirement of Additional MS Dr Moin Nawaz. MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, AMSs, DMSs, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Sonia Ayoub.

, nursing staff and paramedics were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that Dr. Moin Nawaz served in the Health Department for 34 years and completed every task given by his seniors with honesty and professional dedication. Similarly he devoted all his energies to make the patient friendly environment of LGH, Principal added. He said that administrative doctors should participate in different training courses for enhancing their professional skills and awareness about management issues so that they can get expertise in financial affairs, audit, management and preparation of PC-1 and can able to demonstrate their skills also.

MS Dr. Khalid bin Aslam said that retirement is part of the job but honest employees are always remembered. Even after the retirement of Dr. Moin Nawaz, his abilities will be fully utilized as LGH is his second home of him where he can come anytime. Dr. Moin Nawaz thanked for holding the ceremony and said that the love and affection received from seniors and colleagues is an asset of his life which he will never forget and this relationship will last forever. He added that if the young doctors and others coming in this field to perform their duties responsibly and punctually, it will not only be beneficial for the patients but also for them.

Principal Prof. Al-freed Zafar expressed his best wishes for the secure future of the retiring Dr. Moin Nawaz and bade him farewell by giving him gifts from the LGH.