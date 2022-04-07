PCB chief hopeful of holding positive talks with Indian board: reports

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ramiz Raja is hopeful of holding positive talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during an upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in Dubai, according to media reports.

Media reports said that officials from Pakistan and India will meet to discuss bilateral cricket. The meeting is set to take place from April 7 to 10.

The PCB will also put forward the proposal for a four-nation T20 Super Series consisting of Pakistan, India, Australia, and England.

According to the sources, the chairperson will also give a briefing to the ICC on the recent successful Australia-Pakistan series. He will also meet the heads of the various boards at the sidelines of the meeting.