PCB withdraws Covid-19 curbs for upcoming West Indies series

After a successful experiment at a domestic tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to not take Covid-19 curbs for future matches that include having a bio-secure bubble.

The PCB official said that the board will adopt this policy during the series against West Indies. According to the PCB, a proposal will be sent to the Cricket West Indies to play the series without taking Covid-19 measures.

Players and coaching staff will be free to interact with each other and cricket will be played in a normal environment as before. However, Covid-19 tests will only be conducted in case a player or staff member has symptoms.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairperson Ramiz Raja congratulated Australia and Pakistan teams for producing enthralling cricket throughout the 38-day historic tour.

