The Pakistani rupee has surpassed 188 per US dollar on political turmoil, the expectation of slowing economic growth to 4%.

The dollar was being quoted around 188 when compared to the previous day’s close of 186.13.

Within the first hour of the trading session, PKR has depreciated by 97 paisa.

Since Marchg 8, the day no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was filed, the PKR has depreciated by over Rs10.