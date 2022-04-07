PML-N submits no-trust motion against Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

PML-N Punjab MPAs Samiullah, Khalil Tahir and Khawaja Salman Rafique submitted no-confidence motion to the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

The political crisis in Punjab took a new turn after the ruling PTI moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari as he decided to summon a session on April 6, instead of April 16.

The PTI MPAs submitted no-trust move against their party-backed deputy speaker to the secretary of the provincial assembly.

In reply to govt’s move, the joint opposition in the Punjab Assembly elected PML-N MPA Hamza Shehbaz as the new chief minister of the province in a symbolic session of the provincial assembly held at a Lahore hotel.

As many as 199 members of the assembly who attended the symbolic session voted in favour of Hamza.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, who was in attendance in the session to express solidarity with the opposition leader, said, “Hamza Shehbaz Sharif with 199 votes elected as Chief Minister Punjab. Shukar Alhamdolillah.”

Shazia Abid, one of the members of the panel, presided over the symbolic session.