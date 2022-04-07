News Desk

Political situation: China says CPEC won’t be affected

China on Wednesday said that all parties in Pakistan could stay united and uphold national development and stability.

This was stated by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

“As ironclad friend of Pakistan, We hope all parties in the country can stay united and uphold national development and stability,” Zhao Lijian said in response to a question about the current political situation in Pakistan after no-confidence move was blocked against PM Imran Khan.

“China always followed the principle of non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs,” he said.

While terming China and Pakistan as all weather strategic cooperative partners, he said, “History has proven once again that no matter how the international landscape may evolve, how our respective domestic situation may change, China and Pakistan relations will always stand unbreakable and rock firm.”

 

“We believe that the China-Pakistan overall cooperation and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) construction will not be affected by the political situation in Pakistan,” the spokesperson added.

