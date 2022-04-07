PTI seeks detailed probe into threat letter

Former FM says ambassador Asad Majeed was transferred after completing his tenure in Washington

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday denied claim of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz that an official communication of Foreign Office containing a threat of a foreign country to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s then government was fake and sought a detailed probe to check its authenticity.

Former foreign minister and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a press conference here said that stance of opposition leader and vice president PML-N was not based on facts that the “so-called threat letter” was fake and drafted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also refuted the statement of Maryam that Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US Asad Majeed was abruptly transferred to Brussels a day before PM Khan waved the letter at a public rally. Flanked by other senior leaders of PTI, Qureshi said that the ambassador was a seasoned diplomat and was transferred after completing his tenure in Washington. “We had transferred him to Brussels on the basis of his experience.” “Please don’t undermine our diplomats and their reputation for no reasons,” he warned, adding that they are professional people.

The PTI leader said that his party was not running away from voting on the no-confidence but at first, the issue of foreign conspiracy to topple PM’s Khan’s government needed to be probed and settled. He said that the opposition leadership should have attended the Parliamentary Committee on National Security to get answers of their queries but unfortunately, they didn’t attend the meeting.

The PTI leader said that some of the meetings were held outside the country as part of the foreign conspiracy. He said that this needs to be probed as to who had been meeting abroad and with whom? He said that there was a well thought out plan behind the no-confidence motion as part of the foreign conspiracy and people wanted to know about its details.

Qureshi, a seasoned politician from Multan, stressed that the Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri did not give a ruling blocking voting on no-confidence motion without any solid reason. “This is our constitutional obligation that this issue (of threat letter controversy) be settled in the larger interest of national security,” he said, adding that the apex court can form a judicial commission to probe the matter.

The PTI vice chairman said that the apex court would decide the fate of the ruling through its judgement but there were some questions that needed to be answered.

“Is it a fact that the document is a formal communication by the representative of the state of Pakistan in a foreign country containing details of a formal meeting?” he said adding that there was a need to probe this question.

He said that this should also be investigated whether vote of no-confidence was specifically mentioned in that meeting and removal of Imran Khan’s government was set as a condition for forgiving Pakistan? He said that another question is that was Pakistan threatened in the meeting for complete isolation and consequence if PM Khan survived the no-confidence motion? He concluded that the probe should also be enhanced to know whether the National Security Committee (NSC) in its meeting declared the official communication containing the threat as an interference into Pakistan’s internal affairs and decided that strong demarche be issued to the country in question as earlier recommended by the ambassador.