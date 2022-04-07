APP

Putli Tamasha’ held for creating awareness about rapid population growth

Rawalpindi-To raise awareness about the hazards of population explosion, the Population Welfare Department (PWD) Rawalpindi organized the Rafi Peer theaters, Putli Tamasha, in all tehsils of the district.

District officer PWD, Ms Sheery Sukhan, said that theaters were held in Murree, Taxila, Kotli Sattian, Kahuta and tehsil Gujar Khan intends to mobilize the population of the district’s rural areas and raise awareness on various issues, including family planning and the concept of small family size.

Sukhan said that theater had proved an effective mode for conveying a message that has far lasting effects to bring a change in people’s behavior.

She said the issue of rapid population growth could only be resolved with the cooperation of the masses, and Population Welfare Department was trying its utmost to guide the youngsters about the challenges of population flare-up.

Sherry informed that tehsil population officer Ahmed Khan organized the show in Taxila, Dr Fauzia Sharif in Kahuta, Dr Maryam in Murree, Rana Azhar Mehmood in Kotli Sattian and Munir Ahmed in tehsil Gujar Khan.

