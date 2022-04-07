News Desk

Raja Riaz announces to contest next election on PML-N ticket

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz Ahmed on Thursday announced that he will contest next general election on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a statement, the former MNA said that he will contest polls on PML-N ticket from NA-110 – Faisalabad. He also revealed that estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen will arrive in Pakistan April 10.

Speaking on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return, Raja Riaz was of the view that former prime minister would return to Pakistan once doctors allowed him.

Raja Riaz, who is also a member of the Jahangir Tareen Group, had joined PTI in 2016.

He was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of PTI from NA-110 (Faisalabad-X) in 2018 general elections.

