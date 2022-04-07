Israr Ahmad

RCCI expresses deep concern over country’s economic, political uncertainty

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed deep concern over the current economic and political uncertainty in the country.
The trade deficit has reached historic levels, the rupee continues to depreciate against the dollar, and foreign exchange reserves are declining sharply. It’s a Save Our Souls (SOS) call to the relevant quarter to address the current situation.
In a joint statement, President Nadeem Rauf and group leader and former President RCCI Sohail Altaf on Wednesday said that trade relations would have to be kept separate from politics. Pakistan’s trade relations with the United States and Europe should be viewed beyond politics. The United States and Europe are important economic partners of Pakistan and both are major export markets for Pakistan. Pakistan exports $ 6.5 billion worth of goods to the United States, while its exports to Europe are close to $16 billion.
President Nadeem Rauf said that if immediate steps are not taken then the country will face a severe economic crisis. The dollar has reached 186 and it is falling further. Political parties have to show prudence and wisdom, he added.
Group leader Sohail Altaf said that it seems that there is no heir. Uncertainty is disastrous for the country’s economy; the trade deficit has risen to $36 billion. With the rupee depreciating, inflation is on the rise and the Large Scale Industry (LSM) is under severe pressure. He said that the business community believes that if timely steps are not taken, the situation will spiral out of control, we have to think in the national interest and realize the delicacy of the issue and get the country out of the current economic and political crisis, he added.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Govts, scientists need to address rising climate risks: Experts

Islamabad

Air quality of capital getting healthy

Islamabad

Turkish envoy distributes ration bags among deserving persons

Islamabad

‘See Pakistan’ attracting huge influx

Islamabad

IGP holds open court at CPO

Islamabad

ITP issue 28,224 fine tickets during last 3 months

Islamabad

Thieves deprive family of cash worth millions, jewellery

Islamabad

Putli Tamasha’ held for creating awareness about rapid population growth

Islamabad

Court acquits 2 accused awarded life imprisonment, death penalty

Islamabad

Citizens complain about shortage of edibles at Ramazan Bazaar

1 of 580

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More