SC reserves verdict in NA speaker’s ruling case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday reserved its verdict in a case related to the ruling of the National Assembly speaker dismissing the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The apex court will announce its verdict today after iftar at 7:30 pm. The SC reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from all parties in the suo motu case.

The top court resumed hearing into a suo-moto notice against the ruling of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri over a no-trust move against the then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The five member larger bench of the apex court hearing the suo moto comprises of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel.