APP

‘See Pakistan’ attracting huge influx

ISLAMABAD –A fascinating Photo Exhibition ‘See Pakistan’ by M.H. Toori attracting a large number of people in which the unseen beauty of Pakistan creatively is being showcased. A keen interest was taken by viewers because of the beautiful depiction of nature, historical places and culture of Pakistan the ongoing response was commendable by the audience visited there, an official of PNCA Masroor shah told APP. Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has extended the show till 15th April 2022. ‘See Pakistan’ is a fascinating show portraying the diverse natural beauty, historical heritage, and amalgamation of culture and religion of Pakistan.  From the grand mountain ranges in the North to the vast alluvial delta of the Indus River in the South remains a blessed land with natural beauty and majestic mountains with world high altitude desert and highest peaks are magnificently photographed by M.H. Toori and are on display in this beautiful show. A large number of the public from various walks of life alongside the press and media visited the exhibition to see the blend of culture and nature in Pakistan.

This show in particular is very important because M.H. Toori is showing his photographs for the very first time at the PNCA.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists’ own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Govts, scientists need to address rising climate risks: Experts

Islamabad

Air quality of capital getting healthy

Islamabad

Turkish envoy distributes ration bags among deserving persons

Islamabad

IGP holds open court at CPO

Islamabad

ITP issue 28,224 fine tickets during last 3 months

Islamabad

RCCI expresses deep concern over country’s economic, political uncertainty

Islamabad

Thieves deprive family of cash worth millions, jewellery

Islamabad

Putli Tamasha’ held for creating awareness about rapid population growth

Islamabad

Court acquits 2 accused awarded life imprisonment, death penalty

Islamabad

Citizens complain about shortage of edibles at Ramazan Bazaar

1 of 1,379

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More