Seems SC will ask hold elections: Farooq H Naik

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawyer Farooq H Naik has said that it seems Supreme Court (SC) will ask government to hold elections.

In the Supreme Court of Pakistan s self-notice case on the April 3 ruling of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, PPP lawyer and senior leader Farooq H Naik has said that it seems that the court has declared the Speaker s ruling unconstitutional. However, it seems that the election process has begun and the court will ask for the election to be held in the national interest.

It may be recalled that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked in today s hearing that one thing we can see is that the ruling of the Speaker is wrong.