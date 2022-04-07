News Desk

Shafqat Mehmood appoints officials of Faisalabad, Gujarat and Sahiwal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood has issued notification of appointing officials of Faisalabad, Gujarat and Sahiwal districts.

According to the notification, Chaudhry Raza Nasrullah Ghumman will be the president of Faisalabad district, Chaudhry Timur Ali will be the general secretary, Rana Aftab Ahmed, Adil Pervez, Malik Umar Farooq have been appointed as senior vice presidents and Sanaullah Gorsi has been appointed as additional general secretary.

Rana Aftab Ahmed President Sahiwal District Malik Faisal Jalal Dhako General Secretary Rao Muhammad Aslam Khan Senior Vice President Syed Rizwan Muzaffar Additional General Secretary Haji Abdul Ghaffar Muhammad Waqas Deputy General Secretaries Rana Anis-ur-Rehman Secretary Finance, Hafiz Qaiser Mahmood will be acting Secretary Information of Sahiwal District.

Chaudhry Saleem Sarwar Jora has been appointed as the President of Gujarat District and Mubeen Akhtar Hayat has been appointed as the General Secretary.

