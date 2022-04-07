Speaker’s ruling can’t be challenged under Article 69: FM Qureshi

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that under Article 69 of the Constitution, the ruling of the speaker could not be challenged.

Speaking during the presser outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that ruling from deputy speaker was important and Article 69 is clear in this regard. “The article states that matters related to Parliament should stay within the Parliament,” he said.

The former foreign minister said that he was ready for investigations to prove that the letter of the foreign conspiracy was authentic or not.

“We are ready for probe into the authenticity of the memo,” he said and rejected opposition’s remarks against those sitting in the foreign office and said that they were responsible people.

He said that attorney general and Naeem Bokhari will present their arguments in the Supreme Court today. “The opposition is claiming that deputy speaker’s ruling was unconstitutional while we believe that speaker has the right to rule on the matter,” Qureshi said.

He lamented that opposition was demanding reelection for the past three years and now when it is going to happen, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif is running away from his responsibility to nominate caretaker prime minister.

“Why Shehbaz Sharif is hesitant to give name for the caretaker PM,” he said.