Our Staff Reporter

Thieves deprive family of cash worth millions, jewellery

Attock-Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation for a gang of thieves who deprived a family of millions of rupees, jewellery and dollars and escaped into the jurisdiction of Hazro Police Station.  Muhammad Taj resident of Qutba told police that he recently came back from America after staying there for 45 years. On the night of April 5, at about 02: 30 AM, he woke up and saw three masked thieves busy stealing different valuables. On seeing him all the thieves ran away with Rs 0.4 million, 17000 US dollars, 11 tola gold, six cell phones, a laptop, visa cards, three bank cards and an American driving license. As per PRO Attock Police Tahir Iqbal, FIR has been registered and teams are constituted to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile Sessions Judge Attock Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan has awarded death punishment and a fine worth Rs one million (as compensation to legal heirs) to Sagheer Ali after announcing him guilty of killing his wife Mehwish Bibi intentionally in October last year.

 

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Govts, scientists need to address rising climate risks: Experts

Islamabad

Air quality of capital getting healthy

Islamabad

Turkish envoy distributes ration bags among deserving persons

Islamabad

‘See Pakistan’ attracting huge influx

Islamabad

IGP holds open court at CPO

Islamabad

ITP issue 28,224 fine tickets during last 3 months

Islamabad

RCCI expresses deep concern over country’s economic, political uncertainty

Islamabad

Putli Tamasha’ held for creating awareness about rapid population growth

Islamabad

Court acquits 2 accused awarded life imprisonment, death penalty

Islamabad

Citizens complain about shortage of edibles at Ramazan Bazaar

1 of 580

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More