Thieves deprive family of cash worth millions, jewellery

Attock-Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation for a gang of thieves who deprived a family of millions of rupees, jewellery and dollars and escaped into the jurisdiction of Hazro Police Station. Muhammad Taj resident of Qutba told police that he recently came back from America after staying there for 45 years. On the night of April 5, at about 02: 30 AM, he woke up and saw three masked thieves busy stealing different valuables. On seeing him all the thieves ran away with Rs 0.4 million, 17000 US dollars, 11 tola gold, six cell phones, a laptop, visa cards, three bank cards and an American driving license. As per PRO Attock Police Tahir Iqbal, FIR has been registered and teams are constituted to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile Sessions Judge Attock Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan has awarded death punishment and a fine worth Rs one million (as compensation to legal heirs) to Sagheer Ali after announcing him guilty of killing his wife Mehwish Bibi intentionally in October last year.

‘