Those who violated the constitution would be punished: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday hoped that those who violated the constitution would be punished so that no one would dare to play such a heinous game with the country.

Sending a message on the social networking site Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that ruling has been declared wrong, it is good, but this ruling is not only wrong. It is the worst insult to the constitution of Pakistan and it is a very dangerous practice that should be curbed.

She acknowledged the ruling of the Supreme Court and expressed her hope of seeing the violators of the constitution being punished.