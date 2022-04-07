News Desk

Three killed in car, motorcycle collision in Shikarpur

At least three persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding car in Shikarpur on Wednesday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Lucky Ghulam Shah tehsil in Shikarpur where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle, killing three persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Police have taken the car in its possession and also arrested the driver.

