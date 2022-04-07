APP

Turkish envoy distributes ration bags among deserving persons

ISLAMABAD – Turkish Envoy in Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul along with his spouse on Wednesday distributed ration bags among deserving persons.
President Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Muhsin Balci and Director Administration PBM, Dr. Zafar Khan Safdar also attended the ceremony, held here in Head Office of PBM.
Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador of Turkey, highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and vowed for the continued humanitarian support to the vulnerable populace. President TIKA, in his address, highlighted the importance of ration bags for the poor persons during the holy month and appreciated the PBM’s proactive role to access the marginalized segments of the country.
He also assured to distribute as much as 1,000 ration bags among the deserving persons during Holy Month. Earlier, Director Administration PBM, Dr. Zafar Khan Safdar welcomed the upright guests and expressed his gratitude for their generous support during the Holy Month. Terming the initiative an echo of their kindness and affection for the people of Pakistan, he also underlined the various PBM-TIKA collaborative efforts to comfort the lives of poor populace of the country.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Govts, scientists need to address rising climate risks: Experts

Islamabad

Air quality of capital getting healthy

Islamabad

‘See Pakistan’ attracting huge influx

Islamabad

IGP holds open court at CPO

Islamabad

ITP issue 28,224 fine tickets during last 3 months

Islamabad

RCCI expresses deep concern over country’s economic, political uncertainty

Islamabad

Thieves deprive family of cash worth millions, jewellery

Islamabad

Putli Tamasha’ held for creating awareness about rapid population growth

Islamabad

Court acquits 2 accused awarded life imprisonment, death penalty

Islamabad

Citizens complain about shortage of edibles at Ramazan Bazaar

1 of 1,379

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More