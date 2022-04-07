Turkish envoy distributes ration bags among deserving persons

ISLAMABAD – Turkish Envoy in Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul along with his spouse on Wednesday distributed ration bags among deserving persons.

President Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Muhsin Balci and Director Administration PBM, Dr. Zafar Khan Safdar also attended the ceremony, held here in Head Office of PBM.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador of Turkey, highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and vowed for the continued humanitarian support to the vulnerable populace. President TIKA, in his address, highlighted the importance of ration bags for the poor persons during the holy month and appreciated the PBM’s proactive role to access the marginalized segments of the country.

He also assured to distribute as much as 1,000 ration bags among the deserving persons during Holy Month. Earlier, Director Administration PBM, Dr. Zafar Khan Safdar welcomed the upright guests and expressed his gratitude for their generous support during the Holy Month. Terming the initiative an echo of their kindness and affection for the people of Pakistan, he also underlined the various PBM-TIKA collaborative efforts to comfort the lives of poor populace of the country.