A Successful Model

The recently concluded Australian tour of Pakistan is undoubtedly a sporting success; Pakistan won the ODI series but Australia won the lone T20 and came out on top in the test series as well. The opportunity for us to work on tactics and continue our efforts into making this excellent side realise its true potential in home pitches is a very important aspect of growth for the current team.

But beyond this, PCB Chairman’s Ramiz Raja’s indications of the profits made during this tour highlight the importance of hosting regular international sporting events here at home. The Chairman indicated that PCB earned as much as Rs2 billion from this series. With each international event held at home, the potential for sponsorship and the injection of private investment into the sport multiplies exponentially. This is exactly why it is important for the PCB to schedule a yearly calendar with teams that are willing to visit Pakistan and compete with us here. While this is happening in spurts so far, a regular schedule of series and matches will help prepare the cricket team and organisational management well in advance.

There must also be greater focus—of both the PCB and the government—to work out a hassle-free event plan, one that does not cause organisational and administrative headaches for the cities the matches are being held in. Whether this entails setting up hotels closer to stadiums for international participants, moving stadiums on the outskirts of cities (which is a common practice in many international sporting venues) or a security plan that does not disrupt the whole city, it is important to move past the current modus operandi which enables for sporting events to be held but pauses all other economic activity in business centres as a result. With time, this model of success can hopefully be replicated in other sports as well; state investment in cricket has turned our talented players into world beaters and allows for the revenue to flow in as well. With immense talent in sports such as hockey, football and boxing, among a host of others, it is important for the state to invest in other sports as well for similar results.