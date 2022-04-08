Our Staff Reporter

ATC grants bail to three suspects held with explosive

HYDERABAD    –    The Anti Terrorism Court here on Thursday granted 7-day physical remand of the three suspects arrested with explosives near a railway track along Autobahn road in Hyderabad the other day.

According to details, the suspects Manzoor Shar, Manthar Shar and Qurban Shar were produced before the court under strong security.

The Hussainabad police apprised the court that the suspects were arrested near the railway track with an improvised explosive device, a hand grenade and a pistol in their possessions. The police pointed out that in recent days, low intensity explosions were carried out at the tracks in Jamshoro and Hyderabad which disrupted the movement of trains.

Earlier, SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas told the media that the suspects were affiliated with Sindhu Desh Revolution Army, which was a banned outfit. He said one of them belonged to Karachi and 2 to Mirpurkhas.

The SP claimed that during initial interrogation the suspects accepted their involvement in an attack on Rangers in Karachi.

