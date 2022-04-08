Commissioner orders immediate stoppage of work at housing schemes in flood zone area

HYDERABAD – Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Thursday directed immediate stoppage of ongoing work at seven housing schemes lying in flood zone of Indus River in Deh Malh of Latifabad taluka.

He also asked the Deputy Commissioner and Irrigation officers to submit a detailed report at the earliest. He was presiding over a meeting with DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, ADC-I Lal Dino Mangi, ADC-II Sanaullah Rind and officers of Irrigation, HDA, SIDA, Settlement Survey and other relevant departments.

The Commissioner said that work on Al Madina City, Al-Raheem City, Kohsar Green City, Ghausia Town, Kohsar Haven, Saiban Housing Scheme and Green Town City identified by the Irrigation Department should be stopped forthwith.

The Deputy Commissioner was directed to submit a report on the ancient villages located in the flood zone. He directed the district administration to co-operate with the irrigation department for elimination of such illegal constructions and to remove encroachments by May 15 so that the residents of Kotri Barrage and Hyderabad could be protected from any danger in case of possible floods situation.

Briefing the Commissioner, the Irrigation officers said that under the embankment manual, the land inside or adjacent to the “Protective Band” is called ‘Katcha Land’ on which construction of any residential scheme is illegal.

He also said that the 7 schemes mentioned in the meeting were a major threat to Kotri Barrage and approval of these schemes must be rejected.