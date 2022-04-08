Crumbling narrative

The myth of the narrative regarding threats by the US and its support to opposition parties for regime change through the no-confidence motion, which the PTI government used to torpedo the motion through a ruling by the deputy speaker of the national assembly, has already started falling apart.

The evidence coming forth in this regard reveals real reasons as to why the opposition filed the no-confidence motion and how the government used the cable from our ambassador regarding his meeting with US Assistant secretary to contrive the foreign conspiracy theory and link it with the no-confidence motion.

Interestingly, though the Prime Minister and his cohorts have been crying hoarse to sell the conspiracy theory, it has no takers except the die-hard supporters of the party. That is why the media, legal and constitutional experts are unanimous in their view that it was a clumsy effort on part of the Prime Minister to stoke a political issue into an issue related to the security of the country.

They have also outrightly declared the ruling by the deputy speaker as unconstitutional. The fact that the SC also took suo moto notice of the development clearly indicated that the judiciary had realised that the matter merited its intervention, notwithstanding the immunity to proceedings of the parliament as per Article 69 of the constitution.

A Gallup survey on the current situation reveals that 64 percent Pakistanis have rejected the government’s narrative regarding a US conspiracy behind the opposition’s no-trust move. They felt that the reason behind the no-confidence motion by the opposition was the government’s failure to tackle high inflation which had impacted the lives of the masses in a big way. As is said, the voice of the public is a divine pronouncement; it is hard for any conscious mind not to give credence to public sentiment.

Looking at developments that have followed the launching of the conspiracy theory, it is abundantly clear that the government has played foul after it became clear to it that the no-confidence motion would be successful. When this piece is published, the SC will have given its verdict on the issue.

It is not safe to make any claim regarding the outcome but from the observations of the court during the presentation of arguments for and against the issue by the lawyers of the respective stakeholders, it seems that the court thinks that something unprecedented happened on April 3 in the National Assembly and that the immunity to proceedings of the parliament given under Article 69 pertains to rules and not to a potential breach of the constitution, which ostensibly happened in this case.

The constitution is the most sanctimonious document. Article 5 of the constitution stipulates, “Loyalty to the state is the basic duty of every citizen. Obedience to the constitution and law is the inviolable obligation of every citizen wherever he may be and of every other person for the time-being within Pakistan.”

As is evident nobody can violate the constitution including speaker and deputy speaker of the assembly who are also citizens of Pakistan. Even for argument’s sake, if one for a moment buys the argument of foreign conspiracy for regime change, which was the basis for rejection of the motion, Article 5 is not applicable to this case. The article talks about loyalty to the state and not the government. I will leave it at that, hoping that the SC will uphold the constitution.