DC visits Ramazan Bazaar at Model Bazaar, checks quality of items

BAHAWALPUR – Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Ramazan Bazaar at Model Bazaar Bahawalpur here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Secretary Market Committee, and other relevant staff were present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in Ramazan Bazaar. He said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramazan Bazaar.

He said that food items have been subsidized at fixed rates by the government in Ramazan bazaars. He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district. He said that a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs. 450. The government has given a subsidy of Rs 125 for 10 grams of flour. He further said that subsidy is being given at the rate of Rs. 12 per kg on chicken and Rs. 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramazan Bazaar. He said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour have been subsidized in the Agriculture Fair Price Shop to provide relief to the people. He said that the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramazan Bazaars.

He directed the incharge of Ramazan Bazaar and other staff members staff to perform their duties properly.

Literary and cultural festival organised in Bahawalpur

The Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival will revive the great cultural and scholarly traditions of the Bahawalpur region. The second edition of the large-scale literary and cultural festival has been organized on a massive level.

The able leadership of Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob played a key role in the scientific, literary, and cultural development of the region. These views were expressed by the former parliamentarian, poet, and writer Syed Tabish Alwari on the occasion of a meeting of the organizers of Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival chaired by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

He said that the entire team deserves credit for successfully organizing the 4-day Literary and Cultural Festival on very short notice. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the organizers should start preparations for holding this festival this year. He said that all the events of the festival were organized in a professional and standard manner and the tremendous participation of the teachers and students was very encouraging.

