The US’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and Pakistan’s “absolutely not”, gesture for “Do More” offers are bringing to light the global powers’ dynamics. It is an evident fact that the superpower of a century may not enjoy the same status for the next century.

Russia is not considering the effects of sanctions imposed by the UN and has invaded Ukraine. Russia’s regressive behaviour is highlighting that it does not allow the US in its own backyard. On the other hand ever-expanding China with its mega projects like CPEC, neighbouring Pakistan an atomic power is constantly ringing a bell for the US to maintain its superpower status-quo.

BAKHTAWAR NAZAR HUSSAIN,

Nankana Sahib.