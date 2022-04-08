Heatwave Incoming

Spring appears to have skipped the southern parts of the country this year, as Karachi records one of the hottest Aprils yet. An official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department has stated that very hot weather conditions are likely to persist in the city and the rest of Sindh in the upcoming days as the high-pressure area built over Afghanistan and Balochistan last month has shown no sign of losing its intensity.

Sindh is no stranger to heatwaves. By May last year, Karachi had seen two heatwaves. Therefore the rising temperature should not catch the Sindh authorities unaware. Experience of heatwaves in the past two years must have taught the Sindh government and health department the absolute seriousness with which heatwaves must be treated and the potential catastrophe they can cause if the cities are not prepared enough. One only needs to look to the lessons of 2015, where a deadly heatwave caused the deaths of about 2,000 people from dehydration and heatstroke, in Sindh, mostly Karachi.

This year, the heatwaves come with many other difficulties: the Holy month of Ramzan is a strenuous one in the hot summers of Sindh. Previous years have seen the removal of water coolers and centres on the street due to Ramzan—further exacerbating dehydration—this should not see a repeat this year. Moreover despite progress, the pandemic is not entirely over yet and any heatwave preparation must take in consideration the additional measures that need to be taken to filter in the impact of the pandemic, for example, there may be a problem of access to healthcare facilities and communal shelters.

It is an unfortunate fact that due to climate change, heatwaves are a yearly occurrence in Sindh. The Sindh government must be prepared in advance to deal with the challenges of a heatwave in Ramzan and the pandemic. Power outages need to be kept to a minimum. While these temporary measures are in place to keep the costs of the heatwave in check, the Sindh government and Pakistan as a country also needs to keep working on long-term measures, such as more green policies, emphasis on growing trees and lower carbon emissions to counter the impact of climate change on Sindh’s weather.