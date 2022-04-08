Interfaith harmony

Religious leaders, journalists and writers should promote a culture of non-violence, harmony, reconciliation and dialogue in their writings and sermons.

It was the main crux of the two reflection seminars organised by the Voice Media Network (VMN), a non-governmental media development body, on the theme of “the role of religious leaders and journalists in the promotion of peace” in the city. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s MPA Mangla Sharma, academic Dr Saba Alvi, Karachi Press Club’s former president Imtiaz Khan Faran and senior investigative journalist Mubashir Farooq spoke at the events and distributed certificates among the participants.

A large number of religious leaders belonging to various faiths and sects and journalists covering religious affairs from across the city attended the seminars whose main focus was on enabling religious leaders and journalists to play their role constructively and in a manner that does not jeopardise peace and religious harmony. Speakers told the participants to highlight examples and case studies to promote religious harmony through their writings and reportage, inviting scholars of different sects and exploring ways and means for inter-faith and sectarian harmony.

They also discussed various aspects of social concerns owing to which religious and social harmony in the society was being harmed and hate speech promoted.

TAHIR SHAH,

Karachi.