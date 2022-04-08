Muhammad Asad Chaudhry

Joint Opposition will opt for government formation

ISLAMABAD   –   After a landmark judgment passed by the Supreme Court on Thursday — scraping deputy speaker’s ruling of disallowing vote on no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan followed by dissolution of the National Assembly, now the joint opposition will form a government instead of immediately going for fresh elections.

Background discussions with the ranks of PML-N transpired that the opposition after voting the premier out would form a joint government led by Shehbaz Sharif. Sources within the party said that the new government will at least remain intact by the end of this year after which an early election would be called across the country. A senior party leader explained that though their party was in favour of early elections but the recent events have left us with no other option but to formulate and run the government for next few months.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan has already informed the Supreme Court that about 6 months are required to hold general elections as the fresh delimitation of electorates is required in some parts of the country. The new government will pass the upcoming budget for financial year 2022-23 and get done some other amendments regarding electoral reforms in addition to ‘some’ key appointments.

It is most likely that some scandals pertaining to incumbent government will surface that will ultimately be used to defame Imran Khan. But, there are some cards still in the hands of the prime minister and he will definitely use them to halt opposition’s move to form the government or even at least try to keep them in an unbalanced position.

He can go for en masse resignations, dissolution of KP Assembly and end of his governments in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. However, on the other side, the joint opposition has its own strategy in which it is planning to submit no-trust motions against the chief executives in the aforementioned assemblies in a counter move. Whatsoever will take place in next few months but one thing is quite clear that PTI will have to pay the price of its adventurism in the National Assembly in the days to come.

