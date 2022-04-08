Landmark Decision

After taking its time to hear all arguments and deliberate over the constitutionality of the events that took place on April 3 and onwards, the Supreme Court finally delivered its verdict on Thursday night as it set aside the deputy speaker’s ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the President on the PM’s advice. This is a historic decision with all five judges unanimously voting 5-0 against the actions of the deputy speaker.

This judgement comes as a relief and should be celebrated as it was extremely essential to restore decorum and bring an end to the state of anarchy that was witnessed during the past week. Through this verdict, the Supreme Court has ensured that these matters will now be settled in parliament instead of the streets or by holding the country hostage. The deepening political crisis could not have come at a worse time considering the ongoing economic problems. Now, the National Assembly has been restored and Imran Khan is once again PM until the votes are counted for the no-trust motion.

The Supreme Court has ordered for the session of the National Assembly to reconvene tomorrow at 10:30 am, and has also stated that the session cannot be adjourned without the conclusion of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Additionally, the court also pointed out that the government could not interfere in the participation of any MNA in the assembly session. It remains to be seen if this decision has any implications for what took place in the Punjab Assembly this week. A clear precedent has been set by this verdict however, which should perhaps be followed when it comes to the provincial assembly as well.

The guidelines have been laid out very clearly by the Supreme Court and there should be no attempts to derail the process any further or to make a mockery of the constitution. There are reports emerging that the PTI is planning counter-moves and could ask its MNAs to resign and disrupt the voting session on Sunday. This would not help in what looks to be an inevitable change of guard in government. The hope is that the procedure is not disrupted any further, and the previous timeline is restored; the parliament, after electing a new Prime Minister, decides when elections will be held—in a year and half or earlier. Ensuring this will allow us to deal with the more urgent crisis at hand, which is the state of our economy.