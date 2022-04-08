Magistrates deputed to ensure good quality commodities at cheaper rates: DC Sukkur

SUKKUR – Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Thursday imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on shopkeepers during the holy month of Ramzan. During his visit to different Ramada here, the DC said that as per directions of provincial government, a number of Price control magistrates have been also deputed in the city to ensure good quality commodities at cheaper rates. He said the earlier magistrates launched crack down against profiteers and imposed and fined on shopkeepers and sent various to Jail. He said the Utility Stores were providing relief to citizens as good quality commodities at cheaper rates were available in the bazaars. He said that Price control magistrates had been directed to continue crack down without any discrimination. He further said that crackdown would continue till the Chand Raat to eliminate the mal-trend of profiteering and to provide maximum relief to the general public.