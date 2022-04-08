Past in Perspective

“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable”

–John F. Kennedy

An American U2 spy-plane photographed a Soviet, ballistic missile being prepared for installation in Cuba, which sits less than 90 miles south of Florida. The Soviets had placed their missiles in Cuba as a response to the Americans’ deployment of missiles in Turkey. What followed was a diplomatic crisis of cataclysmic proportions, as two superpowers teetered on the brink of a nuclear war. The United States responded by blockading Cuba to prevent additional missiles from being transported to the island, while President John F. Kennedy declared in a public address that his country was ready to use force, if required. With tensions at an all-time high between the two countries, and an apocalyptic scenario being feared by all, eventually an impasse was found that defused the situation. Both countries agreed to withdraw their missiles from Cuba and Turkey, bringing the Cuban Missile Crisis to a close. However, the Cold War was far. from over.