Our Staff Reporter

3 labourers die while rescuing donkey

KARACHI – Three labourers died while rescuing their donkey from a gutter in the Matran area of Jampur in Rajanpur district on Sunday.

According to local residents, the donkey of the workers had fallen into a 15 feet deep gutter that was built by the locals. The three labourers went down the gutter to save the donkey but lost their lives due to suffocation and toxic gases. The dead included Khalil, Sikandar and Tanveer. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

 

